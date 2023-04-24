DSC_0384 (2).JPG

A dark blue corduroy FFA jacket hangs on display in the Duncan Elementary School gymnasium during the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet. The jackets often become heirlooms, passing from generation to generation.

The gymnasium at Duncan Elementary was packed Thursday evening as a large share of the community was on hand to attend Duncan FFA’s 72nd annual awards banquet.

Membership in the student agricultural organization is a rite of passage for many in the rural Greenlee County community, according to Kayla Presley, the local chapter’s faculty advisor, as well as the ag teacher at Duncan High. She estimated fully half of the high school’s enrollment belongs to FFA. Dark blue corduroy jackets with the FFA logo stitched to the breast and back are passed down through generations.

DDA FFA faculty advisor Kayla Presley, left, consults with chapter officer Rachel Sumner during the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet, held April 20 at Duncan Elementary School.
A deep-pit barbecue dinner was the menu for the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet, held April 20 at Duncan Elementary School.
Arizona FFA Vice President Emmett Richter was the keynote speaker at the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet, held April 20 at Duncan Elementary School.
Greenlee County Schools Superintendent Bryan Boling, right, congratulates Duncan FFA President Brody Waters during the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet, held April 20 at Duncan Elementary.

