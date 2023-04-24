A dark blue corduroy FFA jacket hangs on display in the Duncan Elementary School gymnasium during the 72nd annual Duncan FFA Banquet. The jackets often become heirlooms, passing from generation to generation.
The gymnasium at Duncan Elementary was packed Thursday evening as a large share of the community was on hand to attend Duncan FFA’s 72nd annual awards banquet.
Membership in the student agricultural organization is a rite of passage for many in the rural Greenlee County community, according to Kayla Presley, the local chapter’s faculty advisor, as well as the ag teacher at Duncan High. She estimated fully half of the high school’s enrollment belongs to FFA. Dark blue corduroy jackets with the FFA logo stitched to the breast and back are passed down through generations.
“Beyond its place in Official Dress, an FFA corduroy jacket is an article of faith, honor and pride,” the National FFA explains on its website. “The jacket unifies members in a long-standing tradition and reminds them that they are part of something bigger than themselves.”
"Most of here went through FFA," Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt told the audience. "FFA teaches life skills."
Following a deep-pit barbecue dinner, FFA State Vice President Emmett Richter provided a keynote speech in which he encouraged the audience not to be undone by hardships and mistakes, but rather to use them as opportunities for education and personal growth.
“If we keep seeing mistakes in only a negative way, we will never be able to learn,” he said. “But, if we see our mistakes in a positive light and an opportunity to learn, we can gain valuable experience from whatever we do.”
That’s not to say people should do the wrong thing on purpose, he added.
“I am talking about when you try your best and things don’t pan out how you hoped or intended,” he explained. “I know everyone here is capable of achieving greatness. Be willing to try new things, approach opportunities with an open mind, and know that thing may not always pan out how you hoped. That’s OK. … When these times come, we need to give ourselves grace, understand that everyone makes mistakes and recognize that we can learn from these experiences.”
Once Richter left the dais, it was time for the centerpiece of the evening’s agenda: the annual awards presentations. Twenty-three awards were presented in all, covering everything from various livestock and crop production categories to welding, leadership and scholarship awards.
The evening ended with new officers installed for the 2023-2024 academic year.