One thing about being the seventh of eighth children, Kinsley Rapier has plenty of role models so it probably comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the Rapier family, she’s the Class of 2021 valedictorian for Duncan High School.
Three of Rapier’s older siblings were salutatorians and one was a valedictorian.
“I’ve always had goals,” Rapier said last week, just before graduating. “I knew being valedictorian was important to my future so I just always tried my best. All of my older siblings were good students, too. We were just raised to know that’s what you do and so we did it.”
It wasn’t an easy feat becoming number one in her class, though, she said. She, Hunter Hayes and Nathan Kempton were neck-and-neck much of the time. In fact, it was a running joke between the three of them that if one of them decided to ditch school one day, the other two had to do so as well.
None of the ever did, however.
“It was always in good humor,” she said.
In addition to her parents, Rapier said she also owes a debt of gratitude to teacher Tami Melton.
“She’s amazing. She’s one of my biggest mentors. She was my friend and sort of my life advisor,” she said.
The past four years weren’t just about hitting the books, though. Rapier played volleyball for the Wildkats and tennis, plus she was a cheerleader. She was involved with the FBLA, participated in the Knowledge Bowl, was a member of National Honor Society and she was student body vice president and treasurer. She and her friends also liked hanging out at the river, bowling and eating out in Safford.
Come fall she’ll be heading to South Virginia University, which she fell in love with on a trip there in March. It’s small and “gorgeous” and everyone she met there was personable, she said.
She’s not quite sure what field she’d like to go into. She’d been thinking about business or accounting for awhile, but now she’s interested in psychology so she’ll probably take courses in all of them, she said. She’ll be living in a dorm with her good friend, Olivia Norton, who was just named Pima High School’s valedictorian.
For now Rapier said she’ll be trying to get a job in Safford so she can save up some money.
She’ll miss her friends, but she’s excited about visiting new parts of the country and having new experiences, she said.