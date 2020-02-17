DUNCAN — What’s on tap for reading and discussion for books in 2020? Help make that decision with the Books Club this month.
On Feb. 28, at 10 a.m., the Duncan Public Library is hosting Brunch with the Books Club. The event will be a book selection party to help determine the groups reading list for the year.
“Please join us for a great morning of discussing books, and bring a snack to share,” library officials said.
The Duncan and Clifton Books Club meets once a month and is just one of many programs available in the Greenlee County Library System. The all-ages programming also includes bird watching, astronomy, geocaching and rock hounding, as well as STEAM-focused children’s groups such as Coding Club and LEGO club.
For more information about upcoming events go to the libraries’ calendars online at https://www.greenleelibraries.org/.