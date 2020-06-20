In Duncan, residents hope to put on a great Fourth of July celebration and are raising money online to make it happen.
While the town puts on the 8 a.m. parade and evening fireworks, a group is looking to fund an event called the Biggest Small Town 4th of July.
"I think it's important that we remember to celebrate our freedoms and what made us great as a nation," said organizer Brittani Wallace. "I know people are concerned about the coronavirus which is why we're taking lots of precautions."
Wallace said they're making a flyer to let everyone know the safety precautions. The event will have also have hand washing and sanitizing stations and masks will be given away to anybody who wants one.
"We're not going to let the coronavirus stop us from celebrating our freedoms," she said.
Activities will include pie-eating and hot dog-eating contests, a car show and bike show, a water balloon fight on the football field, corn hole competitions for adults and children, and an evening street dance on Main Street.
The event will also feature vendors, bands playing in the park and a hamburger dinner. For anyone looking to escape the heat, several churches will have indoor activities.
"People are really excited," said Wallace. "We've had lots of good donations and good support."
Visitors can also stop in at Country Chic/Duncan Visitor Center, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the Fourth with prizes, gifts and popcorn. Founded July 4, 2010, Country Chic showcases the work of local artists and crafters as well as serving as the town visitor center; most of their original artists are still with them.