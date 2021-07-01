A Duncan man was arraigned June 14 on charges alleging he molested and raped a 12-year-old girl in March 2020.
According to a Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office report, the Silver City (N.M.) Police Department contacted deputies in March 2020 to report a possible sexual assault had taken place in a travel trailer in the Duncan area.
During a subsequent and lengthy investigation, the alleged victim told detectives she was visiting a relative in Duncan and while the relative was at work, the relative’s boyfriend, Jonathan Holder, held her down and sexually assaulted her twice.
Holder, 20, was arrested May 25, 2021 and charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 and one count of child molestation.
Sexual conduct with a minor carries the same sentence as sexual assault.