The Duncan Woman's Club and River's Roadside Treats are holding benefits Saturday to help the parents of a Duncan man killed in an ATV accident pay for his funeral.
According to Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner, Matthew McGrath, 33, died as a result of injuries suffered in an ATV accident on Billingsley Lane around 6:30 p.m. April 12.
Juanita McCluskey, vice president of the Duncan Woman's Club, said the organization, 213 SE Oldwest Highway, will be offering a takeout barbecue dinner for $10 from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
People can drop by the clubhouse or call ahead to order their dinners at 928-792-6583.
At the same time, the proceeds from treats purchased at River's Roadside Treats inside the Chaparral Mini Mart, 506 High Street, will also go to the McGrath family.