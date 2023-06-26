July 4 in Duncan and Morenci will include plenty of colorful and awe-inspiring fireworks as Americans celebrate Independence Day.
Each will kick off their celebrations with parades at 8 a.m. before the heat sets in. Recent outdoor temperatures have been in the high 90s and at times have climbed to 100.
Parade participants in both towns are encouraged to begin lining up at 7 a.m. In Duncan, the lineup begins on East Avenue, and in Morenci, on Burro Alley.
Of course, there will be a great many folks on each side of the parade routes. For children, it will be a very sweet day as candy will be tossed from most of the parade entries and kids will rush to grab some.
In Duncan, there will also be fun and food for all at Centennial Park. In Morenci the parking lots in front of the community center, library and Morenci Club will be blocked off to accommodate the many events that will be held there. Parking will definitely be at a premium in the lot between Bashas' and the Morenci Club, at Bashas and the rest of the Morenci Plaza Loop parking areas.
As has been in the past, there will be a jumping castle and several vendors in the area around the library and theater. And as always, there will be a wide variety of food available from several vendors.
Fireworks? There will be plenty to entertain and thrill the crowds in Duncan and Morenci. Fire departments from both places will be handling the efforts. Fireworks in both towns begin shortly after the sun sets.
Celebrants are urged to take care and stay hydrated, particularly with water, throughout the events, especially in hot weather.