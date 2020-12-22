The Town of Duncan is expected to unveil a new Facebook page and website this week.
The town hired Marion MacDonald of Desert Lavender Design to create a new website for residents and visitors. She also created the websites for the Simpson Hotel, Javelina Chase and cometoclifton.com, said council member Deborah Mendelsohn.
“It was important to bring in some expertise and we have now done that,” she said.
Visitors will be able to find announcements and a constantly updated community calendar, along with a brief history of the town and information about restaurants, lodging, scenic drives and cycling, the visitor center, shopping, birding and wildlife viewing and parks.
Town Council agendas and minutes will be available along with the town code and fee schedule, too, Mendelsohn said.
By the end of the year, a video created with the help of the Local First Arizona Foundation will also be posted to the website to entice people to the area, Mendelsohn said.
The town council also recently voted to replace the Duncan Town Facebook page with a Town of Duncan Facebook page. The older page was created by an individual as opposed to a government entitity.