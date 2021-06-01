For the past 17 years, the Duncan Valley Police Activities League has been keeping children in the 6th grade and younger busy with STEAM programs and sports. Now they need help.
Nina Garcia, PAL board president, said the board needs two new board members and several volunteers before the organization can put on its usual summer camps.
Every summer the nonprofit usually hosts two summer camps, but two board members are stepping down and the organization is short on volunteers, Garcia said.
The Duncan Valley PAL is a local chapter of the National PAL, which was founded in 1914 by Captain John Sweeney of the New York Police Department to keep kids out of trouble.
In the Duncan Valley, PAL typically offers a recreational camp and a sports camp in the summer, a soccer league from August through October and a basketball league from January through March, Garcia said.
Board members are expected to tend monthly meetings and to help out during soccer and basketball, she said.
Volunteers usually take care of the summer programs, which last four or five days, Garcia said. In the past, there have been tennis, art, basketball and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math camps.
Sheriff Tim Sumner has also put on “deputy” camps, she said.
The program is crucial for younger kids because they don’t have an opportunity to play sports until junior high and high school, she said. Every year 50-75 kids participate in the program.
In addition to a new secretary and vice president of relations, Garcia said they could use 6-10 volunteers.
If you’re interested and have questions, you can contact Garcia at 928-292-0310 or reach out to her through the Duncan Valley PAL’s Facebook page.
If you’d like to volunteer, Garcia said there’s a board meeting at 5 p.m. June 8 in the PAL meeting room next to the Duncan Town Hall, 506 SE Old W Hwy.