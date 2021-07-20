Duncan Librarian Ashlee Germaine is completely onboard with the American Library Association’s push for “physical literacy” and Monday’s Duncan Pool Bash is just one example.
On Monday, July 26, Duncan residents can get into the town pool for free, eat popsicles and maybe win a door prize starting at 5 p.m.
The Duncan Pool Bash is sponsored by the library and the Town of Duncan.
So what exactly is “physical literacy?”
According to the ALA, it’s the idea that “by helping patrons view the library in a new way, movement-based programs can bring new people into libraries, help promote community health, and stimulate literacy for children and adults alike.”
A recent survey showed nearly 90% of public libraries said their movement-based programs had brought new users into their libraries and 80% said the programs contributed to community building, according to the ALA.
In Duncan, the library is also sponsoring Yoga in the Park Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 a.m., Germaine said.
The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Germaine said.
The pool bash and yoga sessions aren’t the only examples of physical literacy in Duncan, though.
Germaine said the Greenlee County Library System now has a “Library of Things” you can check out from all three public libraries.
There are Adventure Backpacks younger kids can check out to learn how do do things, like dance, and there are STEAM-related backpacks and backpacks filled with stargazing, bird watching and rock hounding-related items.
“The more active you are, the easier it is to learn,” Germaine said. “It’s important to have a health lifestyle.”
For she and her colleagues, it’s about “whole person librarianship,” she said.