DUNCAN — The fight for water rights in Duncan for farmers and ranchers continues along as it appears there is no end in sight.
At a meeting in Duncan last weekend, members of the Franklin Irrigation District spoke with residents about changes in leadership and when interested parties could join to help make a difference.
Bart Herrington recognized Marla Lunt for all of her efforts to help spread the word about the water meetings and with the other members of the Irrigation District he worked with for their efforts moving things forward.
They briefly discussed the Emery Pipeline, built by the Gila Valley Irrigation District, in order to appease the San Carlos Apache Tribe in an effort to reach a compromise over control of water in the Gila River. Offering to supply the water promised in the Globe Equity Decree, the offer was ultimately refused due in part to interference from the Gila River Indian tribe, Herrington said.
The nearly century-old dispute seems poised to carry on and, among those in attendance in Duncan, there was a sharp divide over what should be done. Many in the crowd voiced their dissatisfaction with the irrigation district’s legal representation (Brown & Brown Law offices), with some going as far claim they should cease legal representation and instead funnel money into advertising and political campaigns.
Speaker Richard Kaler spoke to the problem stating that, at a federal level there was very little to expect in the way of help, adding that the state had been negligent in protecting individual citizens from crippling litigation.
The water meeting also welcomed New Mexico’s Yvette Herrell and a member of President Trump’s Arizona re-election campaign.