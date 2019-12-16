DUNCAN – If there’s one thing they know how to do down in Duncan, it’s hold a parade. And this year was no exception.
Last weekend, the town of Duncan held its annual holiday event and light parade. From noon until 4 p.m. there were games, vendors and music downtown at Centennial Park to start the festivities.
Down the street, the Duncan Women’s Club hosted the final day of its Christmas House with homemade crafts and some delicious soup, according to Town Manager John Basteen who had hosting duties for the Light Parade.
Following 2018’s “A Classic Christmas” the theme for this year’s parade was “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and the floats this year delivered. Warmed by free hot chocolate the crowd of merry holiday revelers witnessed the yearly spectacle of lights that showcased a tight-knit community bound by faith and good will.
The parade had the support of neighboring communities as well with floats coming from Lordsburg, N.M., to participate in the festivities of this annual Greenlee County event.
This year’s parade enjoyed clear and mild weather. You can find more information about the Town of Duncan and it’s events online at https://townofduncan.us/.