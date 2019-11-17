DUNCAN — The Town of Duncan is holding its 14th annual Small Town Christmas Celebration and everyone is invited.
On Dec. 14, the Small Town Christmas begins at noon with games, vendors and music at Centennial Park. The theme for this year’s festivities is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.
Guests will also be able to enjoy the Duncan Women’s Club Christmas House, which will feature vendors and homemade crafts. Activities end at 4 p.m. as preparation for the parade begins with line-up at 4:30 p.m., followed by the parade start at 6 p.m.
“Join our community as we begin our festivities of the most joyous season,” the Town of Duncan wrote.
For more information contact Duncan Town Hall at 928-359-2791.