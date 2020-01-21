DUNCAN — It took only five minutes for the Duncan Unified School District’s governing board to conduct a reorganizational meeting prior to the regular monthly meeting, largely due to the fact that no changes were made and no discussion was needed.
James Giacolletti and Rachel Griffin were re-elected as president and board clerk; meetings will continue to take place in the district office at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, or on the following Tuesday if the Monday should happen to be a holiday; the agenda format will remain the same and the Post Office is still the official posting location.
During Superintendent Eldon Merrell’s report, he said district enrollment had reached 400 for the first time in many years. Although it has dropped back just under 400, it remains high.
“The difficulties of having an increasing student population are quite similar to the difficulties of losing students. But I will take this option any day,” Merrell said.
Merrell also discussed a grant awarded to the vocational agriculture classroom from Freeport-McMoRan to upgrade the welding supplies and equipment in the shop. Although he did not have the exact figure, he said it has been increased by almost twice the initial request.
“This is turning into an amazing opportunity,” Merrell said.
In new business:
• The board approved the hiring of Tammy Talavera and Kalee Sturdevant as one-on-one special education aides
• The discussion for the senior trip was tabled until the February Meeting in order to give the Seniors more time to make their presentation
• Valerie Smith was approved as the junior high softball coach.
Several spring coaching assignments at the high school were approved: Shannon Kempton will coach tennis, with Brandon Kempton and Brooklyn Kempton as volunteer assistants; Brett Jensen and Joey Bejarano will coach baseball; and Alejandro Provencio will be assistant softball coach, with Payton Damron as volunteer assistant.
The final item on the agenda died for lack of a motion as all board members indicated they would be unable to attend the ASBA Board Operations and Leadership Training seminar. The training was mostly aimed at new board members.