During his monthly report to the Duncan Unified School District Board at their regular meeting for March, Superintendent Eldon Merrell said the district's annual audit was completed and “went extremely well.”
Merrell expressed appreciation for the long hours put in by Business Manager Joanne Boyd both before and after the audit to assure its success.
In old business, the board approved the school calendar for 2023-2024 as presented. There were changes to the dates for Christmas break and spring break to correspond with those of Eastern Arizona College.
Also in old business, the board voted to offer contracts to all certified employees as listed, and the eighth-grade trip to Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix was approved after the school presented the requested agenda.
In new business, Merrell reported the 100th day enrollment was 388 students.
“A fairly strong number for us,” he said.
Also, because enough information would not be available in time for the scheduled budget work session, it was postponed indefinitely.
Aurora Montano-Cerna’s resignation was acknowledged.
Merrell recommended the board approve a request to use school facilities for a hunter safety course, and the board concurred.
The hirings of Joseph Garcia as high school custodian and Brad Roof as high school head basketball coach were approved.
A preliminary classified rehire list was presented to the board as an information only item.
Merrell provided another update on the drug test policy. He did not list any specifics, but he said he feels they have a good document that will soon be ready to present to the board for approval. He said the project has been the responsibility of Marcy Harris, and she has done an excellent job.