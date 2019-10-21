DUNCAN – Next month, a local high school teacher is receiving mention for her excellence in helping her students reach for the stars.
Duncan High School science teacher Rebecca Booth will be receiving an honorable mention in November at the Arizona Science Teachers Association Conference for her work with students. Booth had been put forward as a candidate for the ASTA Teacher of the Year award and only narrowly avoided winning this year.
“You submitted an outstanding application and it was very close,” ASTA Awards Chair Marni Landry wrote in an e-mail. “Thank you for your dedication to quality science education in Arizona and for inspiring your students to become tomorrow’s great scientists.”
Booth has been responsible for exposing Duncan students to the wider world. In 2018, Booth traveled with a group of students to take part in the International Space Settlement Design Competition, along with six Willcox students, to design a moon settlement after winning in the semifinals in Flagstaff.
The ASTA Conference Awards Luncheon is Nov. 7 in Phoenix.