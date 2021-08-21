After spending an hour in executive session Friday afternoon, the Duncan Town Council unanimously voted to appoint a Quartzsite native and retired U.S. Marine as interim town manager.
Philip Cushman is expected to take former town manager John Basteen's seat on Monday, Aug. 23 and will remain in the position until a new town manager is selected, a process with which he will help, city council members Alex Blake and Deborah Mendelsohn said after the meeting. The town has rented a furnished home across from town hall for him and it's also hoped he will help the new town manager with the transition.
Blake and Mendelsohn described Cushman as a highly recommended "turnaround expert" who has helped other small communities.
In May he finished a three-month stint as interim town manager for the Town of Dewey-Humboldt and last year he served three months as the town manager of Huachuca City. He was also the town manager in Fredonia in 2017-2018.
Mendelsohn and Blake said they have been consulting with the International City/County Management Association, Arizona City/County Management Association and League of Arizona Cities and Towns since Basteen resigned as town manager in May and assumed the role of interim town manager. At the time they were looking for a town manager, but with Basteen's second resignation Aug. 18, switched gears to look for an interim manager.
"All of these people, independent of each other, said if you can get Phil Cushman, that’s who you should get. Each of them had a different perspective on why he would be our best choice and we got in touch with him and much to our surprise he was both available and interested," Mendelsohn said.
According to a Sierra Vista Herald story written when Cushman became town manager of Huachuca City in April 2020, he grew up in Quartzite where his family has been involved in public service and small business ventures for several generations. He attended The Citadel Military College of South Carolina where he majored in physics.
He spent 22 years in the Marine Corps and during his time in service, Cushman was assigned to command and staff positions in the operations, education, strategy, policy, planning, and intelligence communities. He served as platoon commander in Guantanamo Bay and held an advisory commission in Fallujah, according to the Herald.
He also spent five years in Washington D.C. where he worked as an analyst in the intelligence community. Along with The Citadel, Cushman attended The Aspen Institute, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, The Harvard Kennedy School and the National Defense University, according to the Herald.
"Everyone always says ‘I’m under the gun to do this’ and he literally was. He was the civil authority that was in charge of Fallujah in Iraq and that’s where he first gained his civil (experience)," Blake said. "He had to create a civil authority where none existed. He had to create a police force, he had to build a city, a civil authority where none existed. So he literally did it under fire. So if you want to look at it from that perspective, anything less than that is pretty calm."
After retiring from the Marines in 2014, Cushman returned to Quartzite where he served as president of the Quartzite Chamber of Commerce, helped manage his family’s businesses, served on the hospital board, fire district board, and was a service officer for the Quartzite VFW Post 769. He also worked as a substitute teacher for the Quartzite schools. It was then he began serving as interim town manager and town managers.
Although his contract is still being formalized, Mendelsohn said Cushman's employment package will be comparable to Basteen's. Basteen was making $67,454 annually.
"Looking at his resume and breadth of experience, we are getting a steal for what we are getting because anywhere else he would go and work full-time if he wanted to do this, he’d be getting six figures and that is not near what we’re paying him," Blake said.
Basteen, who was hired in 2009, resigned for the second time last week after a financial expert hired by the council revealed she’d found irregularities in the town’s finances, including missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts, and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
The expert, Patricia Walker, also discovered none of the town’s four bank accounts had been reconciled since January, and the town is owed $137,322 in utilities bills and $98,590 of it is more than 90 days overdue.
She also said records showed Basteen owes the town $11,316 for gas and electric for a house he lives in that the town owns.
Based on Walker’s recommendation, the council turned over her findings to the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool for a forensic audit.
During the Aug. 18 meeting during which Basteen resigned, the town council voted unanimously to terminate Town Clerk Isabel Blancarte, saying they had been advised to fire anyone associated with the town's finances so the town could start with a clean slate.
Residents speak out
As he has several times over the last few months Basteen declined an opportunity to speak about the allegations Aug. 18 and Blancarte has not responded to a Facebook message left for her.
However, Basteen's resignation and Blancarte's firing prompted roughly a dozen town residents to attend Friday's meeting. A handful spoke during the Call to the Public portion of the meeting.
"I don’t think anybody is completely right and I don’t think anyone is completely wrong for where we are at today. I think we all need to remember that we are so quick to condemn and judge people for the decisions that they have made, but we don’t think of the fact that often times people are left with no good choices or good decisions to choose from. That goes to our council who made the decisions they have made. That goes to the staff who have been faced for years to try to prioritize jobs and duties and everything that are all priorities," said CC Jernigan.
Jernigan urged everyone involved to learn and grow from the situation.
Victoria Johnson told the council members they should be ashamed of themselves and noted they could have chosen to place Blancarte on administrative leave or fire her in private.
"Let me just say, I am appalled by your actions. Yes, changes needed to be made, but now the way it was done makes me question your intentions, your ability to do this job and your moral compasses. You have aired dirty laundry that wasn’t your place to do so, you have humiliated a woman who did nothing but love her job. How would you feel if that happened to you? Now some of you are school teachers. Is that the example you want to set for your students?" Johnson asked.
She also accused the council of leaking information to the press.
"If we need a clean slate, why won’t you remove yourselves? Every single one of you deserves to be removed because your actions show me you do not care for this town or this community. You are a snake and you’re only here to push your own agenda, whether it’s to become town manager or make this town like California, or any other reason," she said.
Vice Mayor Valerie Smith and Mayor Anne Thurman are both native Californians and Mendelsohn spent many years living in California. All three of them have lived in Duncan for several years.
Resident Rachel Griffin told the council she appreciates the job they do, but urged them to be more circumspect in what they say and do until the forensic audit is finished.
Jennifer Davis-Diaz told the council they had failed the town.
"Where is each and every one of your letters of resignation because the fact of the matter is the financial burden of this town will fall on each and every one of your shoulders, not just them. So why do you let just two people go illegally? That’s my opinion. You didn’t have to do it the way you did," she said.
Resident Dustie Robinette also said the council has been handling things poorly.
"There were lots of other options before we got to this point, including helping the town manager two years ago when you knew he was drowning. You knew you had a clerk who was having issues and that was brought to your attention and you decided to do nothing," she said.
Council members respond
Blake, Mendelsohn, Smith and council member Jill Wearne independently said Friday they have been overwhelmed with emails and calls from constituents who support the efforts and decisions they have made in recent weeks.
Blake and Mendelsohn said those in the vocal minority simply aren't aware of all of the facts and/or don't realize how serious Duncan's financial situation is.
It's hard to find the time to attend town meetings, but it's important to do so, Mendelsohn said. The council hopes to improve the Zoom connection and find other means to improve community participation, she said.
"We’re doing everything we can to make participation as good as it can be because we need an informed electorate," Mendelsohn said. "We really don’t have time to deal with criticisms that are based on lack of information, but we welcome criticisms that are based on information and what’s actually going on."
Blake and Mendelsohn said the steps taken by the council are absolutely not personal.
"I feel personally quite shattered about the Isabel decision and that’s the truth. I wrestled with it very hard," Mendelsohn said. "She may prove to be a victim of circumstance, however, I feel the people of the town don’t realize how serious are the findings of the investigation done by Patricia Walker. Isabel, whether or not she has an involvement in the problematic findings cannot be separated from them and that’s the advice of every person we have gone to for counsel on this."
Blake agreed.
"The problem is the report we received is severely damaging and no one with access to the cash, the finances, is above reproach until we can get it all sorted out," Blake said.
They also said nothing has been "leaked" to the press as most everything has happened in public meetings and involves public documents.
As for allegations Blake and Mendelsohn have been engaged in a nefarious plot, the pair deny it.
"It’s not maneuvering behind the scenes. We were being extremely conscientious about observing open meeting laws. We restricted various kinds of research and contact making to two council members. We did not share that information with other council members. We were extremely cautious and completely within the law for two of us to be doing that," Mendelsohn said.
"It’s just two private citizens having a conversation about work," Blake said.
Many issues
The problems within town hall are complex and multi-faceted, the pair said.
Basteen rejected their offers of help, took too many duties upon himself, ignored orders to hire a billing clerk and kept council members out of the loop on finances, they said.
“The offers of help that the former manager had continuously and increasingly been given over the last few years were never accepted," Mendelsohn said. "I came to understand that he really did not want me to know what the internal business of the town was, which was unacceptable to me. He designed the job the way he did it."
Of particular concern to the council was the fact Basteen took over water testing duties from a part-time employee who was making just above minimum wage. Although Basteen seemed to spend an inordinate amount of time providing citizens this service, the council never could get Basteen to provide them data so they could do a cost/benefit analysis, they said.
And while it's true Basteen worked a lot of nights and weekends performing services for citizens, it wasn't because he wanted to, Blake said.
"The town employees refuse to work on weekends because of the mismanagement of comp time, of pay, of benefits. So there was no confidence that if they went out outside of their regular hours that they were ever going to see that comp time anytime in the future," Blake said. "He was doing a lot of stuff by himself on an emergency basis on the weekends because of his lack of doing his basic functions or ensuring that the individual who is supposed to be doing those functions is doing them."
The Town of Duncan has a software program called Caselle that was never customized, Blake said. As a result, employees' hours and other financial information was never recorded properly and city council members could never get requested reports.
"Yes, he doesn’t do payroll, that’s a clerk function. Is the clerk doing her job? What is she doing? Is it brought to our attention as a counsel? What needs to be corrected? What needs to be fixed? Does someone need extra training? Do we need extra money to bring someone in to fix the accounting system so that we can fix that? None of that has ever been done," Blake said. "Day-to-day policy and procedure is not our responsibility."
Because hours weren't being recorded properly, auditors were forced to move funds around on the balance sheet, Blake said.
The council could never make informed decisions on equipment purchases because they never knew where their finances stood, he said.
"Just saying, 'Oh, well, we have this much money in the bank' doesn’t tell me anything," Blake said.
With Basteen's resignation, the resignation of former Town Clerk Cindy Nichols in May and the termination of Blancarte, the Town of Duncan currently has no office staff. Blake and Mendelsohn said the town council had told Basteen to hire a billing clerk in March in anticipation of Nichols' departure and Blancarte's promotion, but it didn't happen.
As a result, Blake spent four hours taking care of payroll Thursday with Mayor Anne Thurman and a trusted Duncan High School teacher watching and advising. Although it was a violation of town code, Blake and Mendelsohn said state laws regarding payroll supersede the town code.
They also said that in the coming months the town codes will be updated, including those pertaining to check signing.
As for allegations the town council could be guilty of nefarious financial dealings, Blake and Mendelsohn said council members don't have the keys to Town Hall and until Aug. 18 the mayor didn't have keys, either. Since that time, they've made sure council members are always accompanied inside the building while also ensuring a quorum is never met.
To answer the residents' question about resigning, Blake said there's no reason for any of the council to resign.
"Throughout this process, since I was appointed to the council, all I have asked for is transparency," Blake said. "We’ve asked for specific things and I’ve received nothing but misdirection, obfuscation, or lack of response at all or ‘I’ll get to that next month’ and next month rolls around and it’s still not there. It’s been this continual shell game and it instilled no confidence in the previous management’s ability to manage.”
Now that Walker's findings have been turned over to the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool, a forensic auditor will be hired, the pair said. What happens next is completely out of the council's hands, they said.
"We’re paying insurance and this is us making a claim for our insurance and if anything was stolen, or misappropriated they will immediately pay us back and they will pursue charges and all available means to recover that money," Blake said.