DUNCAN — Duncan Unified School District welcomed parents and students back the best way possible — with food.
Duncan Elementary School hosted a “Meat & Greet” event that had parents and students celebrating the new school year by meeting their teachers, raffles and enjoying some good old-fashioned hamburgers courtesy of Greenlee County Search and Rescue.
“There’s just a couple of things I want to say about them. I want to introduce our wonderful staff to everyone here so all the parents can see who’s working with your children and everything,” Principal Steven Korzan said, addressing the crowd.
“One of the things I want to say, though, is one of the main things we’ve tried to focus on this year is pride in our school. We’d like for you guys to see this coming from us, so the staff have been wearing the same shirt today. Pride is something we’re working on, and we hope you’ll be able to come out to one of our sporting events this year. When you come to our gym, you’ll notice it’s been repainted this summer; it’s actually in our school colors.”
Last week marked the first week for Duncan Schools for the 2019-20 school year.