Teachers, administrators and other staff members of Duncan Unified School District will be receiving a 3% raise come July 1.
The DUSD Board unanimously approved the raise during its April 12 meeting, but not until after a lengthy discussion took place.
Superintendent Eldon Merrell originally recommended a 2% raise because of uncertainty over future student enrollment with the ongoing pandemic and the possibility a future override might fail. Other districts have been seeing students enroll in private and charter schools, he noted.
Merrell was clearly not happy with the 2% figure, noting it would not cover increasing healthcare insurance and retirement plan costs.
While additional COVID-19-related funding would help cover a higher increase, Merrell said that funding will run out in June 2024.
Board member Derek Rapier pleaded for the 3% raise, saying that if his fellow board members agreed, at least DUSD’s staff might break even.
At Rapier’s request, Merrell ran some numbers and figured out that for each 1% raise, the cost would be $15,400 for the district. He also said a 3% would mean an extra $12 per pay check for the average teacher or $312.20 annually.
“It’s a pittance,” Merrell said.
Board member Gage Gibson said he didn’t want to see anyone in the district “fall behind” and if the district goes down, they should all go down together.
Board member Bruce Lunt initially cautioned against the higher raise for fear of the district becoming over-extended, but then said it would “probably be worth the risk.”
“I hope we’re doing the right thing,” Lunt said while voting “Yay.”
The board also unanimously agreed to allow Merrell to search for a prinicipal for the high school.
Merrell is currently in his third year as both principal and district superintendent and board members agreed he’s been spread too thin.
Merrell expressed gratitude to the board, but noted that if the district isn’t able to attract more bus drivers, he might end up having to take on that role, too.
It wouldn’t be the first time, either. Merrell said he drove a route for 3 1/2 years prior to this school year.
In other action, the board extended a new contract to K-8 Prinicipal Steve Korzan. They also gave seniors permission to go to Flagstaff Extreme and Castles and Coasters in Phoenix. Eighth graders were given permission to visit OdySea Aquarium and Castles and Coasters.