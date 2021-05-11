The Duncan Unified School District governing board voted unanimously Monday night to ask voters to extend the special budget override they initially approved in 2007.
The maintenance and operations override is 10% of the district's budget and brings an additional $275,000 to $300,000 to the district annually, said DUSD Superintendent Eldon Merrill.
An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to “override” the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
If approved, it would be the third re-authorization and would continue the additional funding for another five years, Merrill said.
The margins have gotten closer every election and if it doesn't pass, it could impact the district's operations, he said.
The matter will appear on November's ballot.