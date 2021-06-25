After several months of COVID-19-related restrictions, Eastern Arizona College’s Alumni Library is now completely open to students and community members alike. Moreover, it has a new library services director and look.
EAC finished up a $1.3 million library renovation during the pandemic and just before Tammy Powers came aboard as the new director in January.
Library users will find the space much more “open, inviting and accessible,” Powers said. They’ll also notice 19 study rooms and a new meeting room that can be configured to accomodate groups of varying sizes.
Powers, a native of Missouri, accepted her new position after spending 15 years working in the Doña Ana Community College library, which is part of the New Mexico State University system. She and her husband, John, made the move from Las Cruces because she saw it as an opportunity.
She was impressed by the college’s committment to its students and the community. She also discovered the community and the college share a special relationship with each other, one that often leads to shared opportunities.
“That’s the kind of thing you’re looking for,” Powers said. “I’m really excited now that we’re open fully we can actually participate in many things and we can welcome the community back in. Just that level of committment toward the community is something I’d heard about and I can appreciate.”
The daughter of a teacher and a sports journalist, Powers obtained her bachelor’s degree in public administration from what was then called Southwest Missouri State. During her years there, she worked in a public library part-time. She received a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin Platteville and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Missouri.
“Education was probably something that has always been in my blood and I was able to put a little personal twist on it with all of my librarianship,” Powers said. “I also feel very fortunate that I’ve worked in public libraries. I worked in a school library and academic so I have a little bit of the nuances of all of the possibilities. I have to admit that I think community college libraries are the perfect thing, because, again, you get a little bit of all of those populations at once so it’s just a wonderful variety. We love our patrons and we love matching them up with what they’re looking for. So that’s the best feeling.”
Although many people may not realize it, EAC has always been welcoming of non-students visiting the library, Powers said. The library has much more to offer than just academic tomes and peer-reviewed academic papers.
The library’s Arizona Collection would delight anyone interested in history and there’s a children’s and DVD section, she said. The library also has streaming services, carries numerous magazines and newspapers and a large selection of both fiction and non-fiction fare.
In addition, the library has numerous computers for those in need and mobile TV/DVD units that have Internet access, she said.
What the library doesn’t have, the library can get through its many, many connections, Powers said.
“We have a lot of different things we spend time collecting. It could be in print, but it could also be in electronica,” Powers said. “We have it all. We really do and if we don’t have something...just let us know and we can look into getting it.”
Right now she and her staff are reviewing the library’s physical collection of nearly 16,000 items to make sure it’s current, Powers said. As a community college, they will always strive to ensure their students have the latest and most cutting edge information available.
Although the library is already on Facebook, Powers said she’d like the library to be on Instagram, too. The college will also be updating its entire website soon, including the library’s webpage.
The library has become so welcoming, students are even allowed to eat while studying, Powers said.
“Students are working on their items any time of day. (With) their work life, their personal life, all of the things they have to juggle, if they’re going to make the time to come and do the work they need to do to have a successful time in their class, we want them to be able get the nourishment that they need,” Powers said.
Having spent her first semester at EAC working around COVID-19 restrictions, Powers said she’s excited for the new semester to begin.
“I’m so looking forward to seeing what the whole lifeforce of the campus looks like during normal times because I love to do program,” Powers said. “I love to do different themed events with different awareness times. I like to have displays and activities that are related to all of that. For me that’s the number one thing I want to be able to engage with. We want to engage with all of our populations a little bit more than we were able to.”
While she anticipates offering students workshops on such things as study skills and time management, she also hopes to offer programs to community members as well. For example, she’d like to set up an adult reading program in the fall.
“People should watch our website, we’ll be sharing what’s coming up,” she said.
When not at work, Powers said she’s been enjoying the college’s water aerobics class. Of course, she’s constantly reading, too. Right now, she’s in the middle of “The Testaments,” the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She’s also re-reading one of Robert Crais’ Elvis Cole novels.
“Mysteries are my thing,” Powers said, although she admits to being addicted to many magazines, toom including “Real Simple” and “Sports Illustrated.”