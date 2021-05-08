Eastern Arizona College held its 132nd graduation ceremony Friday. More than 530 students from 12 Arizona counties, 13 states and four countries received degrees from EAC and its joint degree program with Arizona State University. Graduates will go on to a broad range of careers and to four-year universities to study business, engineering, education, finance, medicine and much more.
Eastern Arizona College holds 132nd commencement ceremony
- Eastern Arizona Courier
