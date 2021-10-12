A one-time Zoom workshop is giving community members in Graham and Greenlee counties an opportunity to discuss their desired experiences and concerns related to local trails.
Anyone who uses local trails for hiking, camping, birding, hunting, biking, driving, horseback riding, or other activities may join by Zoom on Tuesday, October 19 from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. to discuss opportunities and provide input to improve the trail system in Graham and Greenlee counties.
The workshop is hosted by the Eastern Arizona Trail Collaborative, a group of partners working throughout eastern Arizona to create a plan for trails that spans across jurisdictions such as National Forests, Bureau of Land Management recreation areas, and county and municipal lands. It is the first in a series of community workshops open to all trail enthusiasts, local residents, government representatives, businesses, educators, organizations and more.
Participants will identify ideas for improvements on virtual maps. Since the workshop will be held virtually on Zoom, the first 30 minutes will be a tutorial on using Zoom and the interactive maps.
Those who are unable to join the Zoom workshop can share their ideas by making notes on large paper maps of the region. Following the virtual workshop, maps will be available at the following locations:
USFS Clifton Ranger District Office, 397240 AZ Route 75, Duncan 928-687-860
Clifton Visitor Center, 100 N. Coronado Blvd, Clifton 928-865-3313
Duncan Public Library, 379726 AZ-75, Duncan 928-359-2094
Graham County Chamber of Commerce, 1051 W. Thatcher Blvd, Safford 928-428-2511
Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce, 809 SE Old West Highway, Duncan 928-965-7943
Morenci Club Lounge, 314 Plaza Dr, Morenci 928-865-6240
USFS/BLM Safford Field Office, 711 S 14th Ave, Safford 928-348-4400
Call ahead to check the hours of each location and how long they will have maps available.