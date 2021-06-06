The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors agreed at their regular meeting June 1 to allow a non-profit organization foot the bill for a well-known consultant to help the county explore various housing and economic development initiatives.
The National Association of Latino Community Asset Builder is a nonprofit organization that helps organizations obtain federal dollars for programs, not unlike SEAGO, said Derek Rapier, Greenlee County administrator.
They've agreed to hire Jeanne Shaw on behalf of Greenlee County to help research various programs and grant opportunities, something she has done for organizations such as Chicanos por la Causa, Tierra Del Sol and SEAGO, Rapier said.
In early April, Rapier and Supervisors Richard Lunt and David Gomez traveled to Las Cruces and Hatch, N.M. to visit three housing subdivisions and two apartment complexes built by non-profit organizations with federal funding and in the case of the houses, sweat equity put in by the homeowners themselves. One of those nonprofits was Tierra Del Sol.
Rapier and the supervisors were intrigued by the possibility of pursuing similar projects and thus their decision to bring Shaw on.
Just how long Shaw will work with the county has yet to determined, Rapier said.
In other board news, the supervisors voted not to push this year's Greenlee County Fair back one week to Sept. 23-26.
Fair director Lendsey Basteen asked the board to consider postponing the fair one week because the carnival company that's been coming to Greenlee County over the last few years has had to consolidate and are no longer available for half of the dates they've booked.
The board opted against postponing the fair in order to live up to a longstanding promise not to schedule events when Graham County has major events and in this instance, SalsaFest is set for Sept. 23-26, as is the Cochise County Fair.
Amber Sumner said 4H kids and families have arranged their lives around the fair, assuming for the past year that the dates would remain Sept. 16-19. To change those dates know would be "irresponsible" and "disrepsectful," she said. She also expressed fears livestock buyers would go to Cochise County instead if the dates changed.
Fairs are about agriculture, not carnivals, Sumner said.
Lunt said he wouldn't be able to look himself in the mirror if he voted to change the dates.
Lastly, the board unaimously voted to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that's been fully equipped with police gear from the federal government. The vehicle was originally provided to the county by the federal government as part of an Operation Stonegarden grant, a grant given to help address illegal immigration.
However, Sheriff Tim Sumner no longer wants to accept that specific grant funding because of the many requirements and stipulations associated with the funding. He also has "political and philosophical" issues, Rapier said.
The county could give the pickup back, but the government has agreed to allow the county to buy it back for fair market value, Rapier said. To purchase and fully equip the truck, it would cost roughly $80,000, but since it's already equipped, Rapier said the county will only be paying $39,000-$40,000 for it.
The funds will come out of the sheriff's general fund using money saved due to vacant positions, Rapier said.
The truck only has 3,000 miles on it, so "it's a good deal," Rapier said.