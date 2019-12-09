CASA GRANDE — Last week construction began on an Electric Vehicle Factory, marking another step towards Arizona’s electric future.
Lucid Motors began first phase construction on its vehicle factory, which is currently scheduled to be completed in late 2020. The $300 million dollar investment will see the production of Lucid’s first vehicle, the Lucid Air luxury sedan.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s office issued a press release celebrating the factory, which is estimated to produce 2,000 jobs by the middle of next year and a projected 4,800 jobs by 2029.
“Attracting a high-tech automotive manufacturer like Lucid Motors to Arizona is a testament to the talent, business environment, and geographic location our state has to offer innovative companies to help them succeed,” Ducey said. “I congratulate Lucid Motors, Casa Grande, and Pinal County on achieving this milestone and look forward to seeing the first vehicles roll off the production line.”
The construction is one step on making good on goals set in 2017, when Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with several Western states to promote and expand the usage of electric vehicles in what was dubbed as the “Electric Corridor.”
Electric vehicles have seen expanded popularity with the rise of affordable vehicles and enthusiast support. Jerry “EV Jerry” Asher, from the Tucson Electric Vehicle Association makes regular trips to Graham and Greenlee counties promoting electric vehicles.
The last hurdle to the expansion of electric vehicles remains a solid infrastructure for charging, particularly in the nation’s vast rural countryside. The number of supercharger stations are growing, however, and the small town of Tusayan in northern Arizona received a new station earlier this year. Several more are scheduled across the state, including one in Globe according to Tesla.
Two-million electric vehicles were sold worldwide in 2018 and the number is expected to double in 2020.