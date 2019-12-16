CLIFTON — A new candidate has entered the race for Greenlee County Sheriff in the upcoming 2020 election.
Former Chief Deputy Eric Ellison was campaigning at the Clifton Festival of Lights earlier this month when the Copper Era had a chance to speak with him about his decision to run for office.
“Well the big thing I’m running for sheriff is, we have a huge drug problem in the community, and it’s not been addressed properly. We need to train our officers. We need to be in high crime profile areas, which we’re not. The community has really reached out to me and asked me to patrol the areas (that) are not being patrolled. Not only that, but we need to bring the community together,” Ellison said.
“This agency, the Sheriff’s Department, has not communicated well with the other agencies that surround us. So there’s bickering between all of them. My goal is to bring them all together, because you need intel from your local communities — Safford, Thatcher, Graham County, Hidalgo County, N.M. Clifton PD — so you can work for one common goal. We’re not doing that. Also, we just need to bring trust back in the community. The citizens, they don’t trust law enforcement anymore, and I’m the guy to do that. To a point where people feel comfortable with law enforcement, that’s where I’m going to start.”
The Copper Era asked candidate Ellison what are some of the policies he planned to institute if elected.
“One thing would be a school resource officer. I know Clifton does have a school resource officer that they got through a grant with the United Way fund. We do not any school resource officer in Duncan, period. There’s nothing. All the Sheriff’s Office does currently is just go and check on the school. Bounce in and bounce out for security purposes, which is good, but there’s no one there generally to teach the kids. Or if something were to happen there could be a deputy there, we don’t have that. So that would be one of the first things to do,” he said.
“Another thing would be to also target our crime areas and make sure we are enforcing those areas. I think for a good old-fashioned community, we don’t do community policing and that brings the community together. Those are the priorities I would first start with.”
The Copper Era noted to Ellison that in a recent article evidence produced through a number of studies called into question the efficacy of school resource officers, which studies found were inconclusive in preventing mass shootings and other violence in schools but did show increased incarceration of students for other crimes.
“I don’t believe that’s correct,” Ellison said. “In a large community, maybe, but in a small community it’s different. If you were to look at the studies there will be a large variety and disparity between communities. Here the kids and parents are drawn to the officer, and that officer is huge not just in their school, but in their home life. Some of the kids who don’t have those morals in their house can get those morals from a resource officer. Those kids aren’t able to get those morals from the officer if they’re not there. So it’s there for protection, but it’s there for other reasons, too. Stuff you don’t hear about in your studies and reports.”