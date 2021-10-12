Tubac resident Ann Empie Groves is no stranger to Graham and Greenlee counties, having visited countless times to talk about her father, well-known artist Hal Empie. However, on Oct. 21 fans of the late territorial artist will get a glimpse into a whole other side of the man.
Groves will spend 90 minutes discussing his third career, that of a cartoonist, during one of the Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library’s Friends Night Out events.
Once a month, the Friends host an adult evening program revolving around a different topic, said Paulette LeBlanc, president.
This month, the topic will be familiar, but different at the same time.
Long-time residents know that Empie was born near Safford in 1909 before Arizona became a state. He started working at Best Drug, a local drug store at the age of 12, and became the youngest licensed pharmacist in Arizona history at the age of 21.
In 1934, Empie and his wife, Louise, moved to Duncan and bought a drugstore. When he wasn’t fulfilling prescriptions, he was painting. According to Groves, one day in 1936, members of the Civilian Conservation Corps asked him if he’d draw around some photographs they had. He was impressed with how well they reproduced, she said.
“He created the first Western-themed postcard, got into his car and began selling them throughout the United States,” Groves said.
He ended up selling hundreds of thousands of “Empie Kartoon Kards” through retail accounts in 38 states using nine printing companies, she said.
The original pen and ink drawings of the cartoons are preserved in permanent collections at the largest cartoon museum in the world, The Billy Ireland Cartoon Museum and Library in Columbus, Ohio. Actual vintage Empie Kartoon Kards postcards are archived with the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian, Groves said.
Right before the pandemic struck, Groves released a book about her father’s cartoon career: “Way Out West: Hal Empie’s Kartoon Kards the Collection.”
There are people who collect Empie postcards, LeBlanc said.
“He noticed in his drug store that he had very boring postcards and he decided to start designing his own humorous postcards. He got the corner on the market for cartoon cards and the theme behind his cards was ‘Too busy to write,’” LeBlanc said. “When look at the picture you go ‘Oh my gosh, he’s on vacation, he’s too busy to write’ and so you get that sense when you see some of his work.”
Anytime Groves come to town, her talks are always well-attended particularly among those who were around back then, LeBlanc said. Empie died in 2002 and the Friends of the Library is selling his biography, which is out of print and Groves will make copies of “Way Out West: Hal Empie’s Kartoon Kards the Collection” available as well.
“They have memories of this man. They have fond memories of this man,” LeBlanc said.
On Sunday, Groves was making last minute preparations for her talk. She said it’s always tough to narrow down exactly what to talk about because there were so many facets to the man. Back in the ‘70s, at the urging of friends, her father made recordings of his recollections of growing up in Safford and she later transcribed those recordings.
Those who attend the event on Oct. 21 will get to hear some of those recollections and see pictures of Safford from when Empie was just a boy, Groves said.
Groves agreed wholeheartedly on something LeBlanc said.
“This will be a different twist from any other presentation she’s done,” LeBlanc said.