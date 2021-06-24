The Duncan Town Council unanimously voted Monday night to allow an engineering and energy services company to design several projects the company believes will improve the community's water and wastewater infrastructures.
Back in May, the council voted to have Veregy look at the town’s mechanical and electrical systems to see if they need to be repaired or improved with an eye toward cost savings. Veregy was also asked to analyze solar and renewable energy opportunities.
Dick Williams, a representative of Midstate Energy, which falls under the Veregy umbrella, said staff members inspected the town's buildings and studied everything from the water and wastewater systems' wells, pumps, motors to the town's air conditioners.
"We found some challenging and some opportunistic things that the town needs to do," Williams said.
Staff members discovered the town's water is so hard it's caused tuberculation, meaning there's scaling inside the pipes. The scaling is disrupting the flow of the water, particularly in the Hunter Estates area, which includes Duncan Elementary School. An engineer found one pipe that was only five years old and had an inch of scaling inside it, he said.
"The pumps are working overtime and residents aren't getting proper water pressure," Williams said. "My engineer said if they don't do something about it eventually they'll wake up maybe eight years from now without any water flowing through there. And when you've got children in an elementary school, you've got to protect them. You need proper water flow because if, God forbid, there was a catastrophe like a fire or something you couldn't put out a fire, you couldn't get them water. That would be not a good situation."
Veregy is recommending the town council approve the installation of a water softening system for the entire town along with an automatic meter reading system. Everyone's water meters, which are also "gunked up" and likely providing inaccurate readings, would be replaced, Williams said. There are 334 water meter accounts in Duncan, he added.
Although initial testing shows the town's water quality to be "fine," more elaborate testing needs to be done, Williams said. Some residents have complained of a sulphur smell, he said.
In addition, the town's wastewater system's electrical components, which include blowers and pumps, are nearly 40 years old, rusting out and impossible to replace, Williams said. Veregy's engineers are recommending the town restore the system and invest in a solar system that would provide 90% of the electricity to the town's buildings. The town currently spends $42,000 a year on electricity, he said.
Veregy would also like to see all of the town's street lights and town-owned buildings' lights replaced with energy-saving LED lights, Williams said. The town's buildings are also in dire need of new doors, windows, roofs and energy efficient air conditioning units, he said.
The price tag for all of the projects? Williams said $2.5 million-$3 million for the water softener/meter reading system, $600,000-$1.2 million for the wastewater overhaul and $200,000-$400,000 for the building upgrades.
Veregy representatives and Duncan town officials have already applied for grants through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona and Freeport-McMoRan and met with representatives of the United Way and SEAGO to discuss other grant possibilities, Williams said.
The American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden has given Duncan $200,000 and a portion of it can be put toward the building upgrades, too, Williams said.
Williams said he expects an implementation contract will be presented to the town council in October, once all of the designs are complete.
In other matters, the town council announced they are seeking community members for a committee being formed to find a replacement for Interim Town Manager John Basteen. Interested parties must submit their Letters of Interest to Town Hall by July 1. Council members Valerie Smith and Alex Blake were also appointed to the committee.
In addition, Deborah Mendelsohn, council member, announced a staffer with Congressman Tom O'Halleran's office is setting up a meeting with the USDA to discuss two outstanding 20-year-old loans the town has with the agency. One of the loans was for $725,000 and the unpaid principal is nearly $497,000 and the unpaid interest is more than $10,000. The other outstanding loan was for $75,000 and the unpaid principal is over $51,000 and the outstanding interest is over $1,000.
They hope to explore the possibility of restructuring the loans or having them forgiven, Mendelsohn said.
Council members will be meeting at 11 a.m. July 2 for a special budget workshop. They expect to hear a report from Patricia Walker, a public administration and finance expert, who was hired to investigate the town’s finances earlier this month.