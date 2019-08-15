DUNCAN — School Superintendent Eldon Merrell told the Duncan Unified School District governing board that attendance in the district is up.
He gave that report at last week’s governing board meeting. The district currently has more than 390 students enrolled, but he said that number could fluctuate over the next few weeks.
The enrollment to start the 2019-20 school year represents an 11 percent increase over the 2018-19 school year and an 8.5 percent increase over those enrolled at the end of the previous year.
Merrell also reported on a significant amount of improvements made to the school campuses over the summer. Two of the more noticeable improvements are on the elementary school campus, where new playground equipment was installed, and the interior of Brubaker Gym was painted.
“The elementary really looks nice,” board member Cece Jernigan said.
Board member Bruce Lunt said he heard many compliments about the staff during the recently held Meat and Greet event, an annual event at the beginning of the school year to give parents a chance to meet with the elementary school teachers and enjoy a hamburger.
In other board action:
• A donation of new computers by Freeport-McMoRan was accepted
• Hannah Thomas was hired as a special education aide
• Orpha Bell and Chloe Hilton were approved as substitute teachers contingent upon certification
• Missy Merrell and Cole Presley were approved as volunteer drivers/chaperones
• The 301 Plan addendum for teachers and the 2019-20 extra pay stipends were approved