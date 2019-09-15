DUNCAN — More students means more transportation, and the Duncan Unified School District finally has the means to get those students back and forth to school.
During his report to the district’s governing board, Superintendent Eldon Merrell reported that the district has a permanent driver for all five bus routes for the first time in several years.
He also said that enrollment is continuing to increase and is now nearing 400 students.
Elementary School Principal Steve Korzan provided some possible reasons for the increase in his written report.
“People are very impressed with our teachers and how they take the time to work with the students. We have a great staff and community and county are taking notice,” Korzon said.
The board voted to approve all listed ASBA policy changes; however, board clerk Rachel Griffin abstained from voting without comment.
The board voted 4-1 to not accept any more out-of-district students who have an IEP, with Griffin voting no.
With the help of the district’s two special education teachers, Merrell explained to the board that the Special Education Department was already over taxed with approximately 57 students. All of the extra testing and services, such as speech and occupational therapy that have to be available for these students, are extremely expensive and not fully covered by the funds that are provided to the district from federal and state sources.
That lack of funding also prevents the district from adding another special education position, even if someone could be found to fill it, given the statewide shortage of special education teachers.
Board member Cece Jernigan agreed this was a necessary move, but reminded the board that this action would not address the issue of the Special Education Department being already overloaded.
In other action:
* The board voted to allow PAL to use school facilities for PAL activities.
• The board also approved the annual tuition agreement with Lordsburg, N.M.
• Stacy Bigler’s resignation was acknowledged.
* The hiring of three new aides was approved — Laura Rowe will replace Bigler as a first and second grade special education aide. Francie Harris will return to the district as part-time ELL aide and Pam Harris will be a part-time computer aide.
• Francie Harris was added to the approved substitute list.
• Merrell, Korzan and three board members will attend the ASBA County Workshop on Oct. 29 in Morenci, and the board will send one member to the ASBA/ASA annual conference in Phoenix.
• Merrell said that the county will provide the district with a narrow timetable to spend about $300,000 in excess taxes that have been collected. The funds can only be spent on capital outlay items.