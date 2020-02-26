DUNCAN — The Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program was at Duncan Elementary this month to teach students the importance of the U.S. Census.
At a schoolwide assembly, principal Steven Korzan introduced the SEACAP members dressed as characters from the popular Disney franchise “Toy Story.” They discussed what the U.S. Census does and how everyone, even them, counts in the Census.
Singing and dancing along with students, the costumed performers sang a song called “Everyone Counts in the USA.”
“What is the census for? Most people don’t know,” Virginia Avila, SEACAP regional coordinator for Northern Cochise, Greenlee and Graham counties, told the Copper Era. “They do not understand that by being counted through the Census, it will bring money to your community. Do you want a better park? Be counted in the census. Do you want a better school? Be counted in the census. It helps you with the roads, it helps you with the community to improve it and make it better. It can help bring more development to this area and the community will be better for it.”
Avila credits Program Manager Yvette Ramirez with the good idea of dressing up the presenters for the children, in the hopes that outreach to children will help produce an accurate census count and deliver government money to areas that need it most.
The Duncan event was organized thanks to the Greenlee County Complete Count Committee and SEACAP’s Ramirez.