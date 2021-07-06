When Fairbanks Middle School’s 400-plus students return on July 28, a new principal will be at the front door to greet them.
Kelly Hadden is replacing Brian Haag, who has moved on after being in the position for a year.
Hadden, who began his new assignment June 14, has spent the last 16 years in the Vail Unified School District southeast of Tucson. He was a chemistry teacher for six years before spending 10 years as a high school assistant principal.
He’d heard Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall was searching for a principal and he’d once taken a leadership class from Woodall.
“I loved his class and his style, knowledge and humility,” Hadden said. “I knew it would be a great opportunity to work for him.”
Once he and his wife, Dayna, visited Morenci they thought it would be a great place to live. The couple have three children, Alladene, 13, Joanna, 11, and Jeremiah, 8.
When asked about his philosophy, Hadden said he believes the most important thing in education is developing relationships and school culture.
“I like to have a family feel,” Hadden said. “I like to treat parents and their kids the same way I’d want them to treat my kids.”
Parents should know their kids are safe and going to be well-educated, he said.
He always tries his best to get to know all of his students’ names and to engage with them as much as possible. Students should know he “speaks the truth in love.”
In other words, Hadden said he tries to be understanding, but students need to know that behaviors have consequences.
“I’m tough, but fair,” when it comes to discipline, he said.
When he’s not working, Hadden said he likes to hike, bike and golf.
Over the coming months, Hadden said he wants to focus on getting the students back to pre-COVID-19 normalcy with an extra emphasis on math and reading.