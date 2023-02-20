Spelling bee

FROM LEFT: Greenlee County School Superintendent Bryan Boling with County Spelling Bee winner Catalina Garcia and runner-up Sadie Bausch.

Fairbanks Middle School seventh grader Catalina Garcia survived near elimination in an early round to win the 2023 Greenlee County Spelling Bee on Feb. 15.

Nineteen students from the Duncan and Morenci school districts participated in the contest, which was held in the Duncan Elementary School gymnasium.

Asha Tatum

Duncan sixth-grader Asha Tatum had a chance to win the Greenlee County Spelling Bee in the fourth round, when she was the only contestant to spell a word correctly. However, her competitors gained new life when she faltered on what would have been her final word.

