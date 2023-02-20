Duncan sixth-grader Asha Tatum had a chance to win the Greenlee County Spelling Bee in the fourth round, when she was the only contestant to spell a word correctly. However, her competitors gained new life when she faltered on what would have been her final word.
Fairbanks Middle School seventh grader Catalina Garcia survived near elimination in an early round to win the 2023 Greenlee County Spelling Bee on Feb. 15.
Nineteen students from the Duncan and Morenci school districts participated in the contest, which was held in the Duncan Elementary School gymnasium.
The competition was single-elimination, with each student assigned different words. However, the contest would end only when the final contestant spelled one last word correctly after her opponents had been eliminated. If she failed, the competition would reset and the other contestants in the round would gain new life.
In the fourth round, Duncan’s Asha Tatum was the only competitor to correctly spell her word among the nine students still standing. That meant Garcia and eventual runner-up, Fairbanks eighth-grader Sadie Bausch, would be eliminated if Tatum successfully navigated one more word. However, that word, “masa,” tripped her up, and the field immediately ballooned back to nine.
One round later, it was shaved down to six, and almost five, owing to some question whether the final speller in the round had sussed out “Alhambra” correctly. Ultimately, the judges decided she had.
Garcia almost claimed victory in the seventh round, when she correctly spelled “trilby” and her five rivals faltered. But she missed the follow-up word, “pallor,” and the field again reset.
She didn’t have to wait long for another chance at victory. The ninth round saw her and Bausch as the last two students standing.
In the final round, Garcia got through “bumptious,” but Bausch stumbled on “quittance.” That left one last word, “subsequent,” and Garcia nailed it to lay claim as Greenlee’s top speller for 2023.
Interestingly, Garcia and Bausch were also the county’s spelling finalists in 2022, only their finish order was reversed.
Garcia will next compete in the Arizona State Spelling on March 18 at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.
As runner-up, Bausch is designated as the alternate if Garcia cannot make the trip to Phoenix.
The winner of the state spelling bee will earn the opportunity to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. “Bee Week” starts May 28.