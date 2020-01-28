DUNCAN — The Master Gardener program returns this month to teach amateur gardeners the ins and outs of water management.
Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 10 a.m., the Greenlee County Extension Office in Duncan will host a home irrigation workshop.
“Learn how to design and install a new system, or simply upgrade an existing system for efficient use of your water,” Program Coordinator Bill Cook said.
Subjects will include:
• How to determine volume and pressure of water supply
• How to prevent excessive (expensive) wear on a domestic well
• Selecting compatible components
• Installation and operation of an automatic timer
• System maintenance
• Troubleshooting and repair
• Watering for different soil types and weather conditions.
The class is free to those enrolled in the Master Gardener Program, but has a $10 class fee for the general public. Guests attending the class are advised to bring lunch for the break at noon. For more information about this and other workshops in the Master Gardener series contact Bill Cook at 928-359-2261 or wrc@email.arizona.edu.