The Duncan Town Council is asking for a forensic accounting investigation after a financial expert found irregularities in the town's finances, including missing cash, dozens of credit card charges not backed up with receipts, and extra payroll checks written without explanation.
One council member said the disclosures made her "sick to my stomach."
Patricia Walker, who was hired by the town after being recommended by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, identified several areas where internal controls either don't exist or haven't been followed, leaving the town vulnerable, she said. Walker spent 24 years with the City of Chandler and according to her resume, has worked with more than a dozen Arizona towns and cities developing financial strategic plans, preparing budgets and conducting financial analysis.
She appeared by telephone during a special meeting Wednesday night and submitted a written report.
Walker said there were $45,059 in credit card charges in FY20 that did not have receipts. There were 208 charges and interim town manager John Basteen only produced five receipts for an auditor, and he and the former town clerk listed 12 as “reasonable charges.” That left a balance of $19,497 that had no supportable receipt or reasonable explanation as to what the charges were for, Walker said.
"I think due to the large amount of missing receipts on the credit card, AMRRP should be contacted for a review since you may be able to collect that amount through your insurance," Walker wrote in her report.
AMRRP is a private nonprofit organization that provides its members (towns and cities) policy, risk management and claims services.
Walker also discovered none of the town's four bank accounts have been reconciled since January.
She recommended the town's accounts be reconciled immediately, noting that although the town currently has a large sum on hand due to coronavirus relief funds, it's impossible to determine the town's true cash position.
"Hopefully, there are enough funds to cover any outstanding checks," she wrote in the report.
During the meeting, Walker went further.
"It's always disconcerting to see unreconciled bank balances, bank statements through your account, because that's the best way to protect your town from fraud and also to know the cash flow for investments," she said.
Basteen, who was present at Wednesday night's meeting, resigned as town manager in May after council members Alex Blake, Deborah Mendelsohn and Vice Mayor Valerie Smith began questioning his performance following the town's most recent audit. An accountant from a Gilbert firm hired by the town expressed grave concerns about Duncan’s financial situation. He told council members the town’s financial health has been steadily declining for five years.
Although Basteen resigned, he agreed to stay on as interim manager until his replacement could be found.
The town hired Walker in June to look into the finances and to offer council members advice on how to improve its financial standing. During a preliminary report this month, Walker expressed astonishment the town council never sought voter approval for a secondary tax rate increase to cover payments after taking out $800,000 in USDA loans to install water infrastructure on the south side of the river more than 20 years ago. As a result, the town still owes $585,000 in principal alone.
Other irregularities
On Wednesday night, Walker revealed other irregularities she said should be looked into, including:
- The town is owed $137,322 in utilities bills and $98,590 of it is more than 90 days overdue.
- Records show Basteen owes the town $11,316 for gas and electric for a house he lives in that the town owns.
- Walker discovered there is no water, sewer or refuse being billed to that home. "This may be an agreement the Town has with the town manager, but needs to be verified."
- Nearly $8,600 in cash was removed from a "miscellaneous revenue account" in December 2020, without explanation.
- A former town clerk received a payroll check in August 2020 for roughly double the normal amount.
- Basteen received payroll checks on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2020. The second check "only had the signature of the Mayor (not two signatures per town code) and it was only a week apart so not sure why that was paid early as all other employees received their check on Dec. 23, 2020," Walker wrote in her report.
- Four payroll checks were issued to Basteen on Feb. 4, 2021, and two were cashed. He was also paid on Feb. 18, 2021.
- Large manual deposits were made in November 2020, December 2020, and June 2021. "The town should not let that much cash be on site without depositing it into the bank," Walker wrote in her report.
- In July 2021, checks were made out to John Basteen, Lauren Basteen, Logan Keith Basteen and three others that were signed by John Basteen. They also lacked a second signature. "The Town Code requires two signatures on every check and also does not allow someone to sign their own check, let alone being the only one signing their own check," Walker wrote.
- The town has spent $47,764 for a community development block grant, but it's unclear if the town has asked for reimbursement.
"I know it's very difficult for small towns to have perfect internal controls so what you try to do is to do what you can with a limited staff to mitigate the risk," Walker said. "Right now I think there are some huge holes that need to be, I don't know, if the dam's breaking, you need to put a plug in it and I think that's what you're going to have to do."
Basteen told the council Wednesday night the town doesn't have enough office staff, but they have been working to implement internal controls. He also said they've been talking about getting more training on Caselle, the town's accounting software.
Council reacts
Smith, a former operations manager for National Bank of Arizona, said there's no reason why the town's policy of requiring two signatures on outgoing checks is not being followed, Smith said. Every council member can make themselves available to sign them, she said.
Mendelsohn expressed her dismay about the checks signed by Basteen to himself and family members.
"These are violations of our code," she said.
Blake said that is his main concern.
"This stuff is in policy. It is in the code. It's there. It exists. It's not being followed. It's not anything new. The code is what? Thirty years old?"
He continued, "That's what I'm getting from Pat. There's a lot of policy that is not being followed. There's a lot of things not getting done, reconciliations, and a lot of this is procedural and to keep blaming it on the computer system? The computer cannot reconcile a bank account. You've got to sit down and physically do it. So it's just stuff that's not getting done. It has not been done. It's just 'Caselle, Caselle, Caselle. It's time. We're working on it.' Every time. Every time something's brought up that's all I hear. 'Oh, we're working on it.' These are policy issues that are not being implemented."
Mayor Anne Thurman said she understands the frustration but pointed out these are long-running issues. The council needs to go back and try to understand why, she said.
"There's audit findings going back two, three years that are unresolved," Blake said. "Having done forensic accounting and recreating accounts, this is hours and hours and hours and hours of work, that if it was done..."
"If it was done at the time it was supposed to be done we wouldn't be in the situation we're in now," Thurman finished for him.
Blake thanked Walker for her time and vowed to turn the issue over to the risk pool on Thursday, Aug. 12.
"This will be resolved sooner rather than later," he told her.
Later in the meeting, the council agreed to table a discussion about spending $7,100 on a rebuilt motor grader given the results of Walker's investigation.
Smith told her fellow council members, "I'm fairly sick to my stomach."
Following the meeting, Smith said that for years town staff "waved away" council members' concerns, and the warnings from the town's auditors just never seemed to "hit home."
On Thursday, council member Jill Wearne said she was "disconcerted" by the whole report.
Wearne, who was appointed to the council in February 2020, said she was relieved to finally begin working with someone like Walker, "who has an unbiased set of eyes and can be completely honest with us."
Thanks to Mendelsohn and Blake, who reached out to the League of Cities and Towns, Duncan has Walker on board and a new law firm that is guiding them, Wearne said.
She's learned more in the last four months than she did the previous 15 months combined, Wearne said.
"One of the questions I've had since Day 1 is, 'Where are we? Where are we? Where are we?' and I could never get that answered," Wearne said. "Now we know."
Silver lining
The council is finally going in the right direction and taking steps that will improve the town's financial standing, Wearne said.
"These are the public's funds. We're answerable to the whole Town of Duncan who want to know 'Where is the money going?'" she said.
Mendelsohn said on Thursday some of the information Walker discovered shocked her, but she had had her suspicions. Although saddened by the report, she's relieved Duncan residents can now see the facts.
The report is also a sad reminder that everyone who has served on the council, herself included, has been "deficient," and they need to learn how to better monitor the town's books, she said.
"There may be a good explanation for everything (Walker) brought forward or there may be fraud, but now we'll find out through the risk pool investigation," Mendelsohn said.
Basteen did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.