As of Friday morning, all Arizona State Trust Land throughout Arizona will be closed because of extreme high fire danger, the drought, increased fire activity and finite resources.
According to a news release from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Arizona State Land Department, there will be no hunting, camping or off-road vehicle use allowed on state owned and managed lands. Target shooting and fireworks have always been prohibited year-round.
The closures pertain to all State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities and all state parks outside incorporated municipalities.
Roper Lake, Alamo Lake, Catalina, Cattail Cove, Dead Horse Ranch, Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Homolovi, Kartchner Caverns, Lost Dutchman, Oracle, Picacho Peak, Red Rock, Slide Rock and Tonto Natural Bridge state parks remain open, but are currently under fire restrictions.
The closures do not impact Mt. Graham, which falls under the jurisdiction of the United States Department of Agriculture, Coronado National Forest. However, campfires, charcoal grills and generators are prohibited due to the extremely dry conditions on Mt. Graham. Cooking equipment fueled by propane or white gas are permitted as long as they have an on/off switch. Smoking is permitted only in an enclosed building or vehicle.
Tiffany Davila, a spokeswoman with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said she could not recall the last time they were forced to impose full closures throughout the state. Partial closures took place in 2018 under similar circumstances, she said.