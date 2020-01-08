DUNCAN — The Simpson Hotel is bringing back the Fireside Lecture series this winter and the first one is later this month.
On Jan. 24, the Simpson Hotel will welcome poet Joyce Benvuento. A retired high school teacher who taught English and creative writing, Benvuento has wintered in Arizona for the past 22 years and has family in Safford.
“The poet will tell of her father’s adventures as a hobo on the Southern Pacific Railroad in the 1920s. The hobo tales are a part of Benvenuto’s just-published third book, ‘Road to Duncan.’ The last poem of the book features the Town of Duncan with photos,” Simpson Hotel owner Deborah Mendohlson said.
The public is invited to the event which begins at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and the event is co-sponsored by the Duncan Public Library.