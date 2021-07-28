Emotions ran from excitement to nervousness on the first day of the school year at Metcalf Elementary School in Morenci July 28.
Trending Stories
-
Duncan man accused of raping visiting 12-year-old
-
Morenci woman found deceased
-
Morenci schools welcome new teachers
-
Deal reached: PJ's Cafe owner will receive probation in tax case
-
The Blue School - Former student finds a home, family in one-room school house
-
Fairbanks Middle School has a new principal
-
Meet Mr. Garcia: Morenci High School has new AD/assistant principal
-
Morales named assistant superintendent, Adams takes over Metcalf Elementary
-
Biggest Small Town 4th of July
-
It's a way of life: Some rodeo families go back generations