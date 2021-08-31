Teaching is not an easy job, so in order to both help teachers succeed and stay in the profession and to offer networking opportunities, Donna McGaughey, the Graham County School Superintendent, started the New Teacher Coalition five years ago.
“That’s our goal, to keep good people in the profession,” McGaughey said.
The coalition invites new teachers from Graham and Greenlee County to six training sessions, once every month, at the Graham County Services Building in Safford. There, McGaughey, other education professionals and local veteran teachers discuss everything from classroom management skills, to ways to use technology in their classrooms, to how teachers can look for and apply for grants they can used for projects or to get equipment and supplies for their class.
“Typically things that new teachers can’t even think about in their first couple of years because they’re so busy.” McGaughey said about the program. “We try to teach them in small chunks.”
A particularly important part of the training sessions are discussions and training on classroom management practices and techniques, she said.
“You have to have the management skills, no matter how much of an expert you are in the content. You can’t get to that if you’re putting out fires all day,” McGaughey said.
McGaughey taught third grade and then taught as a media specialist at Lafe Nelson Elementary in Safford for 32 years. While at Lafe Nelson, McGaughey became a classroom management trainer in the district. When she got into office as the county school superintendent, she said the New Teacher Coalition training seminars were a perfect place to use her knowledge and skills to help other teachers across both Graham and Greenlee counties become better teachers.
Another important aspect of the seminars is “to get people in the system and make sure they stay here,” McGaughey said.
A recent report by the Arizona Department of Education showed one in every 20 classrooms in the state are affected by the state and nationwide teacher shortage crisis. The report goes on to say that 5% of the teaching positions in the state are held by people with emergency teacher credentials, long term substitutes or international teachers.
The report states also that the number of specialty teachers (special education, bilingual, art and music and reading intervention teachers) are declining. Many teachers also leave the profession in the first couple years of teaching.
McGaughey said she tried to get local businesses and organizations to welcome teachers to the community by offering small gifts and gift certificates that were purchased with grant funding. Hopefully, she said, they’ll feel more integrated into the community and stay.
The coalition also provides new teachers a chance to network and form professional and personal relationships.
And according to McGaughey, it’s working. She expects that about 30 to 40 people will show up to the coalition’s first training session on September 8 at the Graham County Services Building in Safford. Eighty-six people are on her email list as potential participants in the program.
“That’s a lot,” McGaughey said. “It’s a step in the right direction. They’re not leaving the profession. And that was the point of this.”