This photo shows destruction of a cement pad to which a flag pole is attached. It is atop the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial in Clifton. How the pad was broken remains a mystery to members of the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee.
There is a very famous song about an American flag still flying during and after an enemy's bombardment. Yes siree, through rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air. "They gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."
Someone or perhaps a group attempted to bring down the American flag in a local setting. The effort did not work. It happened quite recently in Clifton, on the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. The cement foundation on which the flag sits was badly damaged. It was broken into five large pieces.
However, the pole did not fall, nor did the American flag.
There are other flags whose poles are mounted in cement. They represent and honor the State of Arizona, all branches of the U.S. military, MIAs-POWs and those who served in Middle East action. None of those cement anchors or poles were touched.
A memorial spokesman shook his head slowly in seeming disbelief as he spoke of the damage that did occur.
"Well, at least they didn't throw them off the cliff," he said, referring to the chunks of cement and the 300-foot drop at the bluff's face. The bluff's front faces Clifton and nearby Morenci. On the bluff top, besides the flags are about 2,000 replica dog tags strung on thick strands of wire.
The spokesman, a Vietnam War veteran, said he was totally mystified by what occurred.
He said he wondered if someone had actually carried a sledgehammer up the trail to the bluff. The first section of the trail, about 200 yards, can be challenging for some to climb. "It's a challenge, that first part. It symbolizes the long trail to freedom," the Vietnam vet said.
The rest of the climb is relatively easy. Many ocotillo and other types of cactus border the trail. The trail and surrounding cacti have often been referred to as "beautiful" and "very Arizona."
"I have to wonder 'why' and 'how,'" said the spokesman. "It's kind of crazy. I don't understand it. Why would anybody do this? I have no idea why or how (the damage was done)."
He reiterated how difficult it would be just hauling a sledgehammer up the trail. Perhaps it was done with a large rock as there are many of those on the bluff. "It would have to have been a very big rock and a pretty big person to have done it" whether with a sledgehammer or a rock, he said. Perhaps it involved more than one person, he added.
He said he discovered the damage late last week when he hiked to the bluff top to check on the condition of the flags. "The wind can blow pretty hard up there and it definitely takes its toll on the flags. When they become pretty tattered, it's time to replace them."
Some vandalism has already occurred on the bluff's trail. Plaques commemorating wars in which the United States has fought have been badly damaged.
The conversation with a Copper Era reporter turned to the future. The spokesman said a helicopter, one that had actually flown in combat in Vietnam, will eventually be placed atop the bluff. It will arrive in Clifton on Nov. 4. It will be brought to Clifton on a flatbed semi-truck. It will be paraded through town on that day. It will be the same day Clifton celebrates its 150th year of its founding (1873) and will include a parade that shows the chopper to the public.
It will be kept in the area at the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office until all preparations are made for it to be lifted up to the bluff top. Part of the prep involves setting a pillar in place where the chopper will be mounted. The pillar will be buried at least 6 feet in the ground and will stand 10 feet high. It is where the helicopter will be mounted.
"Overall, it's going to be a pretty big operation getting the chopper to Clifton and then getting it up there," the spokesman said. A very large helicopter, perhaps a Chinook, will deliver the smaller chopper to the bluff top. The spokesman said a great many people, including chopper pilots who saw action in Vietnam, are involved.
