This photo shows destruction of a cement pad to which a flag pole is attached. It is atop the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial in Clifton. How the pad was broken remains a mystery to members of the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Committee.

There is a very famous song about an American flag still flying during and after an enemy's bombardment. Yes siree, through rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air. "They gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."

Someone or perhaps a group attempted to bring down the American flag in a local setting. The effort did not work. It happened quite recently in Clifton, on the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. The cement foundation on which the flag sits was badly damaged. It was broken into five large pieces.

