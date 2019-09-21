MORENCI — Strange things are afoot or, rather, afloat beginning next month at the Morenci Community Center.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, Morenci Community Services will host the inaugural Floating Pumpkin Patch event at the Community Center.
“This event puts a spin on traditional pumpkin picking by having a pumpkin patch in the pool,” the center’s announcement stated.
That's not all, however. There will also be painting stations to decorate those pumpkins before heading home.
The event is free for children 5 and under, 6-12 years old are $5. Younger children will participate in the indoor pool and the older children at the outside pool.
Parties interested in participating in the event must register by Oct. 2. For more information on this and other Community Center events call 928-865-6598 or log into morenci.recdesk.com.