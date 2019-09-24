CLIFTON — Fall is imminent, and that means that cases of influenza will begin to spike as the 2019-20 flu season begins.
The previous year’s season peaked in February and was described by the Centers for Disease Control as a “moderate- severity” year.
In Arizona, there were 5,278 reported cases, down from 6,726 the previous season. A report by the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that flu activity in Arizona was sporadic and increasing with a total of 41 laboratory-confirmed cases near the end of August.
“Receiving a seasonal influenza vaccine each year remains the best way to protect against seasonal influenza and its potentially severe consequences,” the CDC wrote. “Testing for seasonal influenza viruses and monitoring for emergence of antigenic drift variant viruses should continue year-round.”
The influenza virus is a massive public health concern. In 2017-18, roughly 80,000 people died in the United States from the flu or its effects on existing health conditions. The previous high, according to the CDC, was 56,000.
To get a flu shot, contact a local health provider or locate a flu shot clinic by visiting http://www.211arizona.org/flu/ or calling 211 in Arizona.