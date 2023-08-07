South Clifton

Part of South Clifton was used as a dumping ground for copper ore tailings in the late 19th century and early 20th century. When Phelps Dodge owned the Morenci copper mine, it dug tons of tailings early in the 20th century around the former Clifton School District property. At present, current mine owner Freeport McMoRan is cleaning various homeowner plots in Clifton by removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean dirt.

 PHOTO GREENLEE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Freeport McMoran Inc. mining company is cleaning up much of the mining mess that has been in Clifton for more than a century.

There are apparently many private property parcels that sit on beds of tailings of copper mines that are long gone. But mine tailings still exist in Clifton. The biggest area of tailings was where Clifton Unified School District buildings were located until about five years ago.

Tags

Load comments