Part of South Clifton was used as a dumping ground for copper ore tailings in the late 19th century and early 20th century. When Phelps Dodge owned the Morenci copper mine, it dug tons of tailings early in the 20th century around the former Clifton School District property. At present, current mine owner Freeport McMoRan is cleaning various homeowner plots in Clifton by removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean dirt.
Freeport McMoran Inc. mining company is cleaning up much of the mining mess that has been in Clifton for more than a century.
There are apparently many private property parcels that sit on beds of tailings of copper mines that are long gone. But mine tailings still exist in Clifton. The biggest area of tailings was where Clifton Unified School District buildings were located until about five years ago.
The school property was allowed to exist there through an agreement between the school and Phelps Dodge. The former owner of the Morenci copper mine did some reclamation work on parts of the school property earlier this century. However, the school closed about five years ago. FMI bought out Phelps Dodge in 2007 so the school ground became FMI property when the school was closed.
In 2022, FMI hired an outfit that specializes in testing soil for possible contamination. That was done on Turner Avenue in South Clifton. Many homes on Turner are built on hillsides and all have small yards. Some homeowners were left scratching their heads as some of the lots were found to be contaminated while other lots close by were not.
Historians have attributed much of the contamination to the long-defunct Shannon Smelter. It was located on what later became Shannon Hill. To this day, there are large deposits of black slag along one bank of the San Francisco River. As an elder town council member said years ago, "Yeah, that slag's been there a long, long time and it ain't going anywhere. Those of us who have been here all of our lives just got used to it."
Many homes were built on Shannon Hill after the smelter closed. Some are more than a century old.
Historian Al Fernandez attended high school in South Clifton early in the 20th century. He told a Copper Era reporter in the late 1980s that the tailings pond was not far from the high school. He was attracted to it in part by the "pretty blue water" in the pond. He said he constructed a primitive raft and would drift in the pond, letting his feet hang into the water as he paddled his way around the pod. "It was very cooling in late spring and when school reopened in the fall." Fernandez lived into his 90s.
This reporter was fairly new in town when he spoke with Fernandez, but had already learned of the possible danger of a tailings pond. It did not take long for the reporter to learn there was a high incidence rate of Lupus, especially among women. That information came from Dr. Jorge O'Leary who lived and worked in Clifton. He established the clinic in late 1983 to serve striking copper miners. They had depended on a clinic in Morenci but were no longer welcome if they or a spouse were on strike. The strike began on July 1, 1983.
On Oct. 1, 1983, Clifton was devastated by a record flood in the San Francisco River. The U.S. Geological Survey said the river ran at 93,000 cubic feet per second during the flood.
O'Leary had established a medical clinic to serve those who were on strike, and folks most hammered by the flood. He had arrived in Clifton several months before the flood. He said at the time his clinic is where he observed many women with Lupus. O'Leary said he suspected the illness may have been caused or contributed to by the contaminated tailings fields that had existed beneath topsoil under which it was buried.
Today, Clifton residents are not having to pay for the cost of the soil investigation and its replacement. They never have had to. Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell, who is also a registered nurse with Gila Health Services, said removal and replacement of soil are "very, very important" for the overall health and well-being of Clifton residents. She also pointed to the many community services and improvements FMI has created by the mining company.
"Think about the toll mining used to take on people through smelter smoke and various chemicals that were used back then," Dorrell said. "It's a whole different matter now. FMI is doing a very good job of all the things it has done and keeps doing for the Clifton community. We very much appreciate what it is doing through soil sampling and then following up."
