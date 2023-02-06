Bobby Pollock

Freeport McMoran Inc. spokesman Bobby Pollock opens a Feb.2 community meeting at the Clifton Gym. Pollock and another company representative old an audience of about 75 what the copper company plans to do for the Greenlee County community in 2023. FMI has sponsored many events and given grant money as part of its community involvement. The FMI Morenci mine is the largest operating open pit mine in North America. 

Many folks like to keep up with matters concerning their community. So it was with the 75 people who attended a Freeport McMoran townhall-style presentation Feb. 2 in Clifton at the Clifton Gym.

Martha Lujan and Bobby Pollock, Morenci Community Services presenters, mostly covered information on FMI’s contributions to the Greenlee County community. All told, the various contributions, many via grants, totaled more than a half million dollars.

FMI community meeting

A crowd of about 75 people observe and listen to a presentation by Freeport McMoRan's Community Services presenters Martha Lujan and Bobby Pollock on plans the copper giant has in 2023. 

