Freeport McMoran Inc. spokesman Bobby Pollock opens a Feb.2 community meeting at the Clifton Gym. Pollock and another company representative old an audience of about 75 what the copper company plans to do for the Greenlee County community in 2023. FMI has sponsored many events and given grant money as part of its community involvement. The FMI Morenci mine is the largest operating open pit mine in North America.
Many folks like to keep up with matters concerning their community. So it was with the 75 people who attended a Freeport McMoran townhall-style presentation Feb. 2 in Clifton at the Clifton Gym.
Martha Lujan and Bobby Pollock, Morenci Community Services presenters, mostly covered information on FMI’s contributions to the Greenlee County community. All told, the various contributions, many via grants, totaled more than a half million dollars.
Not addressed by presenters or audience members were any matters relating to the the current status of the copper market or any subjects regarding the FMI Morenci Inc. workforce, which numbers in the thousands.
The Feb. 2 meeting focused on FMI’s commitment to Greenlee County. That includes working with schools to meet their various needs and goals.
Other topics discussed during the 90-minute session included:
Clifton Highwall Project, the controversial cliff stabilization project in Clifton behind Go-Go Gas to the end of the railroad tracks on the west side of 191. Project will not include further cliff alteration, except for areas where the gunite already sprayed (which some in Clifton have complained about being unsightly) being stained to blend in better with surrounding cliffs. Cliffs between the area where the fence is and the train station will be "monitored" for further erosion that might require stabilization in the future, FMI said.
Remodeling of Gila Health Resources, which is expected to be completed this year.
Infrastructure upgrade in Clifton: replacing water lines on Park Avenue and Shannon Hill, upgrading the Smelter Hill water tank. Resident Steve Ahmann asked about repaving of Webster Avenue in South Clifton due to numerous potholes and water erosion. He said the issue has been brought to Morenci Water and Electric’s attention many times but never addressed. Ahmann was told it will be looked at and eventually be addressed.
In Morenci, upgrading infrastructure in "the Hole," as well as implementing electric vehicle charging stations at the Morenci Motel and Bowling Alley.
Small business leasing at the Morenci Plaza: No current vacancies are available, but business proposals should be sent to Morenci Housing on the FMI website and search for its community Facebook or the town website.
Community Investment Awards, including $125,000 for the San Francisco River Revitalization Project, $175,000 to the town of Duncan for swimming pool upgrade, $161,000 to Duncan for levee repair following August 2022 flooding, $4,000 to Duncan Schools for kitchen equipment and school suppies, and the Flexibility Proves Success project, consisting of $500 mini grants for education that educators in Duncan and Morenci can apply for — up to four per school.
Other contributions included sponsorships for the American Legion Turkey Shoot and the Clifton Festival of Lights, $104,000 for stabilization of San Francisco River wall rockface, $85,000 for Greenlee Ambulance; $77,000 for Clifton and Duncan county libraries, and $5,000 to Greenlee County Tourism to update website.
Temporary summer jobs are available, including warehouse workers and water truck drivers. Applications may be submitted at jobs.fcx.com or at one of the company's upcoming career fairs.
An update was given on the Clifton Soil Reclamation Project, started in 2019. A total of 118 properties are eligible for remediation, 108 of which are residential. Two properties have been completed, with plans to complete all by November.
An unrelated subject was brought up by Ahmann. He said the Greenlee County Tourism SF River kick-off will be on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, at the Splash Pad and Clifton Soccer Field in Clifton. Ahmann may be reached at steveahma@yahoo.com or (928) 865-2085.