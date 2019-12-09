PINETOP — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is planning to burn a slash pile within the Lakeside District this week.
The burn will be conducted within the Bill Mountain Timber Sale Unit north of Stone Pine Estates. The burn, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 9, is planned to continue until Dec. 13, weather permitting.
“This unit consists of piled debris left over from the Billy Mountain Timber Sale and spans across approximately 10 acres. The unit is north of Stone Pine Estates along Buck Springs Road,” ASNF officials said.
Prescribed burns are a manner used to maintain the health of the forest and ignitions during snow storms and snow pack help minimize pile creep that can settle in during winter.
“It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife,” officials said.
The district warns that smoke may be visible and present within the communities surrounding the ignition and express caution to motorists and precautionary measures to those with sensitivities related to the smoke.
For more information contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100.