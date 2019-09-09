CLIFTON — The Forest Service is holding a series of public meetings, seeking comment on a proposed travel management plan for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Public Motorized Travel Management Plan seeks to designate specific motorized travel routes in areas of the ASNF.
The plan will result in the restriction of motor vehicle access to sections of the forest in order to reduce the impact to “biological, physical and cultural resources in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests,” according to the service.
Not everyone is pleased with the rule; and several affected parties, including hunters and other outdoorsmen, have expressed concern about the restrictions in motorized travel that the plan would bring.
“On Sept. 10 at the Clifton train depot from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a public meeting on the Forest Service Travel Management Plan,” Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt wrote. “Please come and share your concerns. We, the Board of Supervisors, continue to be actively engaged in this process.”
Besides the Clifton meeting, the service has two more public meetings scheduled to discuss the plan, with one occurring in Eagar at the Town Council Chambers on Sept. 12 and another at the Show Low Police Department on Sept. 19. All three meetings occur between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Interested parties can also submit comments on the project online by visiting http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/TMPWrittenComments or by mail to Travel Management Plan Comments, P.O. Box 640, Springerville, AZ 85938. Comments may also be hand delivered to the district offices in Springerville.