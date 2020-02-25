SPRINGERVILLE — Last week, the U.S. Forest Service released its draft proposed action for the Heber Wild Horse Territory Plan.
The document’s public comment period falls between Feb. 14 and March 16 for members of the public to give their input into the draft.
“Unmanaged horses increase in population rapidly, inhibiting the land’s ability to sustain the horses and wildlife that depend on the land to thrive,” Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests officials said. “The ASNFs developed a draft proposed action that fosters an ecosystem that supports desirable grass species, increases favorable soil and watershed conditions and reduces herbivore grazing effect on water quality while increasing available forage to support a diverse mosaic of habitats.”
The Heber Wild Horse Territory has been in the news over the past several months as a result of the deaths of numerous animals under suspicious circumstances. The USDA announced it was investigating those cases and called for the public to provide any information regarding the incidents in order to resolve the incidents.
“We encourage the public to review and comment on the draft proposed action,” ANSF officials said.
The draft can be found on their website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/asnf/HeberComments.