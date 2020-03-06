CLIFTON – The date has been set for the 2020 Polly Rosenbaum Dinner and the first guest speaker has been announced.
On April 3, the Greenlee County Democratic Party will host the 2020 Polly Rosenbaum Dinner at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton, beginning at 6:00 p.m. “The Greenlee County Democratic Party will be honoring the enduring hard work and dedication of teacher and state legislator Polly Rosenbaum as exemplified by leaders both local and from across the great state of Arizona,” organizers wrote.
The keynote speaker this year is former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard, returning as a guest from last year. In 2019, Goddard spoke about the value that Polly Rosenbaum brought in her nearly seven-decade career as a politician in Arizona. Goddard also made a target of dark money campaigns. “It's a topic that's right down in the weeds of what makes our political system, frankly, not work,” he said.
Tickets for the dinner are $45 dollars per person and available through EventBrite. Tickets can also be purchased at the door during the event or by emailing a check to the Greenlee County Democrats at P.O. Box 152, Clifton, AZ 85533.