The owner of a recreational medical marijuana dispensary said he expects to open by the end of the month after the Town of Clifton's Board of Adjustment voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a conditional use permit.
Lee Katterman of Tucson bought the 12,000 square foot building once occupied by the Daly Diner in June after the Arizona Department of Health Services awarded him a permit to sell recreational marijuana.
His new business will be called The Clifton Bakery.
Arizona began accepting applications for recreational dispensaries in January, but only those who own existing medical dispensaries or plan to open a recreational dispensary in a county with fewer than two registered medical dispensaries were allowed to apply.
Katterman owned four bicycle shops in Tucson for 15 years before going into real estate development. He said he began growing marijuana in Mammoth in 2018 and later converted it to a hemp-growing operation. He also has a marijuana cultivation business in Globe.
When Arizona voters legalized recreational marijuana last November, Katterman saw an opportunity to expand his business. If things go well in Clifton, he plans to convert his hemp operation back into a marijuana growing operation and start cultivating marijuana in the rear of his new Clifton business.
Ideally, he'll be able to create his own brand within his three locations and sell his product wholesale to other dispensaries, Katterman said.
He's received nothing but positive comments from Clifton residents who have spotted workers applying stucco to the outside of his building, putting up walls inside, replacing the flooring and installing displays.
Prior to applying for his permit with the state, Katterman said he did his research.
"I spent months driving and meeting with municipalities all over the state," to gauge their interest in having a business like his, Katterman said.
He applied for a permit in Cochise County, too, but was unsuccessful.
For now, Katterman said he's hired five employees who will sell vape products, edible marijuana products and "smokeable flower." If he is able to start cultivating marijuana, he'll probably hire an additional 10-20 people, he said.
"I feel we might be busier than expected judging by the number of people who have stopped by," Katterman said.
Katterman, who used marijuana for pain management and focus after suffering a head injury years ago, said his employees will help guide customers as much as possible when perusing his products.
Board of Adjustment members Melissa Loya, Joanne Bozza and Victoria Harriman approved the conditional use permit in short order after Code Enforcement Officer Angel Maldonado and Town Manager Rudy Perez expressed their approval.
Clifton's medical marijuana dispensary closed down by the owner for personal reasons, Maldonado said.