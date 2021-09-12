Ten months after filing a claim against Greenlee County, former Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach has filed a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the county seeking unspecified damages.
Kovach, who was hired at the age of 64 in 2014, alleges he was always complimented on his work by former County Administrator Deborah Kay Gale, but when Derek Rapier replaced her in 2019, things changed and he was ultimately fired.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court Sept. 3, alleges retaliation and hostile work environment in addition to age discrimination.
Rapier said the county has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.
According to the lawsuit, Rapier routinely asked Kovach when he was going to retire and his efforts at economic development "were the target of Rapier's criticism, excessive and unwarranted scrutiny and subjective criticism."
Kovach alleges in his lawsuit that Rapier restricted his access to the Board of Supervisors, was required to submit an "unprecedented" number of weekly reports detailing his daily activities and Rapier subjected him to "public chastisement and other words, acts and conduct intended to undermine, demean and ridicule" him.
Rapier treated younger employees much differently than himself and an unnamed, older county engineer who was "compelled to involuntarily leave his position," Kovach said.
Kovach further states that after he filed his $625,000 claim against the county last November, Rapier's treatment of him "increased in hostility, negativity and criticism."
He was fired on Jan. 6, 2021 at the age of 70, Kovach said.
Kovach has also filed claims with the civil rights division of the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The county did not respond to the claim Kovach filed last November.
In a brief interview after he filed that claim Kovach said he didn’t file the claim merely for himself.
“We’re all supposed to step up when needed and I think this is needed,” Kovach said. “With every fiber of my being I want to be a part of positive change and this claim is a part of that.”